Stop divisive politics, focus on development, Waiguru asks Mt.Kenya leaders

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged leaders in Mount Kenya region to stop ongoing politicking and instead focus on fulfilling their development promises to the people.

Waiguru further said every elected leader has a well cut out job that they were given by voters and this should be their main focus instead of engaging in divisive politics and insults.

The Governor said the region is solidly behind President William Ruto and warned that the country’s development agenda should not be distracted by divisive politics and early 2027 campaigns.

She said her track record as the Governor for Kirinyaga speaks for itself because she has focused on fulfilling promises she made to the people during campaigns.

The Council of Governors (COG) chair said when her time to exit the governor seat comes, voters should look for a leader who has a clear vision for development.

“I urge our leaders to support and appreciate each other for achievement instead of pulling each other down to discredit and derail development for selfish interests at expense of deserving residents,” she said.

Speaking at Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Church in Ndia Constituency during the 100 years centenary celebrations, Waiguru who presented President Ruto’s Ksh. 2 million donation for construction of a house for the Clergy said the region stands to benefit more if leaders focus more on development.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who also attended the celebrations echoed same the sentiments saying ongoing politics was not healthy for the region.

Gachagua said he is keenly following the ongoing political realignments in the region but has deliberately chosen to remain silent so as to see the end game.

He asked elected leaders to stick to their lane so as to avoid unnecessary supremacy battles at the expense of development.

“I know, you are clever enough to see what is going on in the country and in our region, I want to ask you to remain silent and watch. I have also decided to remain silent and watch,” he said.

The DP asked Mt. Kenya leaders who have joined hands with those fighting him to remember his good deeds saying he had campaigned for almost each of the MPs who are now against him.

“I went around campaigning for each of these leaders, they should remember just one good thing I have ever done for them,” he added.

Other leaders who spoke included Senator Karungo Thang’wa (Kiambu), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), MP James Gakuya (Embakasi North) Women Representative Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga), Speaker of the County Assembly Muteti Murimi among others.