Stop faulting Ruto over fuel prices, DP Gachagua tells critics

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday asked the Opposition to stop criticising President William Ruto’s performance one year in office and over the high prices of fuel saying it is uncalled for.

Describing the criticism as unfair and misguided, the Deputy President said the high prices are as a result of global oil prices have been on the surge

“We are proud of the President’s performance; he has done well in his first year in office despite the numerous challenges. He has tried to streamline the economy. On the fuel prices, the issue is not only in Kenya. It is not a Ruto problem. He is doing the best,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke at Kiandege Primary School in Ndaragwa Constituency, Nyandarua County, during the funeral of Mama Teresia Wangeci, the mother of Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi.

Defending President Ruto’s performance- one year in office, Mr Gachagua said the Head of State has managed to stabilise the country’s economy and he should be applauded for that.

He asked Kenyans to continue supporting the President’s agenda saying Dr Ruto was on track.

“Let us pray for wisdom for the President to discharge his duties well. I am helping him as his Principal Assistant; the President is on the right track, he needs support,” said Mr Gachagua as he told off Opposition politicians who have been critiscising the government.

The DP also delivered a message of condolence to Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi’s family from the President.

President Ruto described Mama Wangeci as a pillar to the family, who has immensely contributed to her community.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Ministry of Defence), Rebecca Miano (Ministry of East African Community, the ASALS & Regional Development) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development).

Also present was Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru (State Department for Defence), Governors Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua) and Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau, area MP George Gachagua and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, among others.

The politicians asked Mt Kenya residents to rally behind the Deputy President.

“The mountain will remain united and will rally behind our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He is our leader and the senior most in the national leadership. We must support him and the Kenya Kwanza government,” said Nyandarua Governor Mr Badilisha.

In his remarks, the Deputy President said the development programmes that have been rolled out by the Kenya Kwanza administration will transform the lives of Kenyans.

He further urged leaders and government officials to work harder for the President to deliver on his promises.

“In this region we are followers of President Ruto, he is our leader. We are proud of his performance,” said the Deputy President, adding that the President was on course in implementation of a comprehensive plan.

The Deputy President praised the PCEA Woman’s Guild over a commercial housing project being undertaken at Ndaragwa.

In addition, Mr Gachagua asked Kenyans to pray for the Kenya Defence Forces soldiers working hard to secure the country.

“Last week we lost officers in a crash. As we pray for leaders, let us also pray for our soldiers. They are the men and women who ensure there is peace and tranquility in the country,” he said.