Stop high-octane politics, DP Gachagua implores Mt Kenya leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday implored leaders from the Mt Kenya Region to stop high-octane politics and focus on their respective duties in development.

At the same time, Gachagua said the Government will continue working with the Church on the socio-economic transformation of the Nation.

Addressing the faithful of Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Parish, Kirinyaga County, at Baricho Primary School grounds after the Sunday Holy Mass marking Centenary Celebrations of the Parish, Mr Gachagua urged leaders to focus on the development agenda.

“The elections ended and the next election cycle is 2027. Those who were elected should do their job; when the time comes, aspirants will go to the people to seek support. Kenyans are intelligent people; they are aware of the political developments. They will make decisions at the ballot,” he said.

On high political temperatures, Mr Gachagua said: “Let us reduce high-octane politics in the Mt Kenya Region. The other regions are calm and not focusing on politics.”

“The voters will decide in the next election cycle. Let us also be kind and do good deeds all the time and work on the development,” he added.

While urging the leaders to also shun divisive politics, Mr Gachagua said working together for the greater good of the country is a priority. He further asked Kenyans to give leaders space to work.

Mr Gachagua also advised the leaders that despite political differences “look back and do good to those who did good deeds to you”.

Relating to the working partnership of the Government and the Catholic Church, the Deputy President lauded the church for its contribution to the socio-economic of the community.

“The Catholic Church has participated in socio-economic development. You are our partners of the government in the development agenda. We will continue working together,” he told the worshipers.

Baricho Parish, which is under the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a, was established on September 15, 1923. The worshipers were celebrating 100 years of faith and evangelisation.

Over the period, the Parish has established schools and hospitals and participated in the alleviation of social ills.

Leaders present at the event lauded the Deputy President for his efforts in uniting the country and leading the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse.

“DP Gachagua is our uniting factor, we are telling off those being used to split the country into political camps. We elected the Kenya Kwanza Administration willingly. The link between the people and the Executive is Parliament and MPs should play their role without abdicating it to others,” Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa said.

His Kirinyaga counterpart Kamau Murango said, “It is time to work, not engage in political squabbles”.

“We will continue supporting and working with the Deputy President. We are demanding that he must be respected. The Presidency comprises the President and the Deputy President,” he said.

The Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Deputy Governor David Githanda, the host Ndia MP George Kariuki, Senator Kamau Murango, Woman Representative Jane Njeri, Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa (Kiambu), Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Nominated MP Teresiah Wanjiru were also present.

Others were MCAs led by Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Murimi Muteti, Majority Leader Muriithi Kibinga, area Mukure Ward Representative Thomas Muriuki and former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba, among other leaders.