Stop inciting Kenyans against me, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched another scathing attack on his deputy William Ruto on Sunday accusing him of spearheading a calculated smear campaign against his administration.

According to the head of state, Ruto, a high-ranking member of his administration, has been engaging in needless misrepresentation of the actual state of affairs in the country, especially in regard to the current cost of living, in an effort to damage his reputation.

As his principal assistant, President Kenyatta maintains that Ruto is in no position to malign him and stir Kenyans up against the government he serves in political rallies.

“Some (DP Ruto) are blaming me for the cost of living. You know very well this is not my problem. Instead of assisting me to find solutions to our problems, you go accusing me and inciting Kenyans in political rallies,” President Kenyatta charged

Speaking during Kenya’s first face-to-face Labour Day celebration since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, President Kenyatta said Ruto ought to have relinquished his position, if indeed he was genuine about his criticism of the government, rather than continue holding onto the position of Deputy President.

“You claim to be my deputy. But if you are blaming me, why don’t you leave your position so that I can get someone else to assist me?”

“We need to tell each other the truth. Where are you when I need you?” he posed

The head of state instead thanked ODM leader Raila Odinga for offering to assist him after dropping his hard-line political stance following the divisive 2017 general elections for the sake of the country.

“Despite being in opposition, he came to assist me in finding solutions to problems affecting our country. That’s the truth. Raila knew what is ailing us.” He said even as he warned Ruto that “Empty promises will take you nowhere.”

While seeking to set the record straight, President Kenyatta said there is no question that the cost of living has shot through the roof as a result of covid 19 and consequently as a result of the conflict that is ongoing in Ukraine and Russia.

Yet despite the impact brought about by the two issues that are global in nature, the President noted that his government had taken steps to alleviate the economic burdens they would have exerted on Kenyans.

“We in Kenya have taken measures that we consider sustainable. I know people will want more, but we can do that which is sustainable, and that which we can afford.” He said