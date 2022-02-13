Stop insulting each other, Muturi tells Presidential aspirants

Democratic Party presidential aspirant Justin Muturi has called on fellow competitors to stop insulting each other to avoid causing tension during the electioneering period.

Muturi, who is the Speaker of the National Assembly, noted that insults and unsubstantiated allegations have been dominating most political rallies, raising tension among rival politicians.

He said, “Even if you have many good ideas, but you end up insulting others, this is equivalent to hate speech and will only add to unnecessary tension among the people.

Muturi spoke after attending the centenary celebration at Ragati PCEA Church, Nyeri County.

The Speaker, who has announced his bid to vie for the presidency on a DP ticket, called on leaders of political parties from Mt Kenya region to seek unity so as to represent the region in one block during the August General Election.

“I am not opposed to parties uniting and forming one strong front to represent the staked of this region at the national table,” said Muturi.

He was accompanied the leader of New Democrats party Thuo Mathenge.

Muturi later attended the 50-year anniversary of St Philip’s ACK Church, Mathioya in Murang’a County.