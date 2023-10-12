Home NEWS County News Stop interfering with teachers’ recruitment process, KUPPET warns politicians

Education stakeholders in Kisumu County have expressed concern over political interference in the sector especially in the teacher recruitment process.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima, while speaking during a teachers’ forum in Seme Sub County on Wednesday lamented about the alleged harassment and intimidation of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) staff by politicians.

Nthurima claims that the politicians have infiltrated the teachers’ recruitment exercise and have been pushing for preference for their relatives and friends, leaving qualified teachers without similar connections disadvantaged.

“We have laws that have been created to guide how teachers and workers should be employed. In fact, if you look at our constitution under Article 10, one of the principles of governance is meritocracy, democracy, and the rule of law. We are asking the political class to desist from interfering with other sectors of the government,” said Nthurima.

Seme Constituency Member of Parliament James Nyikal, speaking at the same occasion, mentioned that the Ministry of Education in the recent past has established new policies that are implemented without being harmonized with the existing ones.

He further explained the education sector has had a lot of overhauls in the past few years from the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) to the 100pc transition of students from class 8 to form 1.

The MP pleaded with the teachers to establish good relations with the local politicians, especially MPs, by helping them deal with rising challenges in terms of school infrastructure.

