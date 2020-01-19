Home Local News Stop making me the issue in BBI rallies, says DP Ruto

Stop making me the issue in BBI rallies, says DP Ruto

Written By: DPPS
7

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Kenya Broadcasting Corporation 2017

Follow us on Social Media