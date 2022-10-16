Stop the lamentations! Raila hits back at Ruto

Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga has fired back at President William Ruto claims that he sabotaged the country’s economy alongside former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement on Sunday, Raila asked the Kenya Kwanza government to stop the never-ending complaints against the previous administration.

“Can William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza stop it with the lamentations?” he posed via twitter

At the same time, Raila revealed that he will be out of the country for a week-long visit to India.

“Baba has left the country for a week’s visit to several nations starting with India; see you all when I’m back.” He said

In a series of attacks, President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have blaimed Raila of the economic crisis in the country.

During the commissioning of Thiba dam in Kirinyaga, Ruto accused the previous administration for the skyrocketing prices of maize flour.

“They pushed us for five years until the price of unga rose from Ksh 100 to Ksh 230. They sold fertiliser to farmers at a cost of Ksh 7,000 and expected the same farmer to produce more food. We are beginning the process of coming up with a permanent long-term solution to food production in Kenya,” Ruto said.

On Sunday, while attending an interdenominational prayer service at the Green Stadium in Kericho, the President continued with his attacks against the previous administration.

“Our competitors should give us a break. They destroyed this country and they should now give us a chance to fix their mess. They had five years which they used to destroy everything in the country,” Ruto stated

The Presidents maintained that he inherited a dilapidated economy and thus it will take time to reverse the situation.

Ruto asked the opposition to go slow on its criticism and stop expecting changes from the government in just one month since the Kenya Kwanza administration came into power.