Stop the smear campaign, Kenyans want the truth DP Ruto tells DCI

Deputy President William Ruto says the drama surrounding investigations on the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei is unwarranted and amounts to criminal cover-up.

Ruto now wants those involved in the murder arrested and prosecuted saying Kenyans want the truth not the sideshows.

In a tweet, Ruto said, “The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW, and WHO killed Sgt kenei. The family, ODP, and Kenyans want the TRUTH & JUSTICE and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover up.”

This comes after the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said Kenei was killed in cold blood and that the murder was well executed.

Kinoti said preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased could not have committed suicide saying everything at the crime scene seemed to have been stage-managed to imply it was a suicide.

Kinoti said Kenei was found in his pyjamas at his house in Imara Daima’s Villa Franca Estate.

“He only had a bed in his house which was neatly spread. Forensic examination indicates he did not disturb it,” he said.

“The bullet was shot from below the chin. Officers have done all hypothesis and ruled out that it was not suicide but a well stage-managed murder.”

According to the postmortem results, Kenei died from a single contact gunshot wound. The postmortem showed that Kenei died a day or two before he was discovered.

The results revealed the body had no marks of struggle by the officer.

Kinoti, however, said the Office of the Deputy President sent contradicting letters to the DCI over the incident.

Kinoti further stated that sergeant Kenei wanted to record a statement on the fake arms deal and had further called a close friend asking for guidance on how to write the statement, but on the day the DCI was expecting Kenei to record statement he never showed up.

Kinoti who also released CCTV footage into the fake arms deal meeting that took place at Harambee House Annex said the footage was edited to conceal the role of Kenei in the deal.

The footage also showed that Kenei was at the office the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Harambee House Annex.

Echesa in the footage is seen arriving in a Range Rover accompanied by two white people who went into Ruto’s office where they were ushered to the executive boardroom by Sergeant Kenei.

Kenei was then seen calling someone seemingly receiving instructions and handed the phone to the said General who was with Echesa

“This is a clear indication he was involved and was taking instructions from someone,” Kinoti said.