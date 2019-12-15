Stop unwarranted factional fights, DP Ruto tells Jubilee leaders

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Jubilee Party leaders to stop unwarranted factional fights.

He said members of the party should conform to the party’s direction under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Deputy President noted that there were individuals who wanted to create division in the party through propaganda.

Dr Ruto asked members to be wary of such people who did not want to see Jubilee united.

He said the motive of those who wanted to break Jubilee was to ensure it failed to deliver on its agenda to the people.

Dr Ruto further said Kenya was a democratic country that allowed anyone to belong to a political party of his or her choice.

“The rest of us will continue to forge the unity of the nation, progress and transformation of Kenya as we move forward as a party,” he said.

He explained that the party would not be divided by leaders who believe in tribal political parties.

“Jubilee under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta would not allow the country to go back to the era of politics of hate, tribalism and division,” he said.

He noted that those engaging in the archaic politics were wasting their time.

The Deputy President urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics characterised by personality cults.

He explained that the country’s politics should be built around parties with national outlook and guided by progressive programmes.

“That is how we are going to speak about pro-people issues and avoid ethnicity and personality cults.”

Dr Ruto spoke on Sunday in Kericho and Kisii Counties during a prayer service and an empowerment drive of the Kisii Performing Artists Association, respectively.

He was accompanied by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi).

The leaders called for speedy implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) without dividing Kenyans.

They said the report should be implemented quickly, a development they claimed would ensure the Government focuses on President Kenyatta’ legacy.

“We need to finish the implementation of BBI by March so that we can ensure Big Four is successfully achieved,” said Mr Mose.

Mr Kemosi said they would support the implementation of the BBI report, whichever route the BBI taskforce recommends.

“We have read the BBI report; we will support its implementation whether through county assemblies, National Parliament or a referendum,” he noted.

On his part, Mr Miruka asked politicians not to use the BBI report to divide the country.

“Let us move our nation forward and use the report in transforming the country,” he argued.

At the same time, Dr Ruto said the government was focussed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said the country needed to look for a structured way of supporting them.

“They are the engines of our economic growth for they generate jobs to our youths. We must, therefore, come up with policies that would reinvigorate them,” he said.