Stop using politics to settle family feuds-Gov Mutua tells Kalonzo

Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua has warned Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka against using the Machakos people to settle scores with former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama.

Governor Mutua said the decision by Wiper leader to grant a ticket to Muthama’s estranged wife Agnes Kavindu to contest in the Machakos senatorial by-election slated for March 18, was immoral and in bad taste.

“Machakos people should not be introduced to family and personality wars,” he said.

Mutua urged Machakos residents to refuse to be drawn into personal wars between Kalonzo Musyoka and Johnston Muthama and further urged Hon. Kalonzo to apologise to the people of Ukambani for that move.

Dr Mutua also called on Ukambani elders and religious leaders to prevail on Kalonzo Musyoka to rescind his decision.

“Let us be careful not to be dragged into other family and personality wars,” he said.

Speaking in Machakos during a development meeting with grassroot leaders drawn from different parts of the County on Thursday, the county boss said Machakos is beyond settling family feuds.

“We are bigger than the family drama we are being introduced by some of our competitors,” Mutua added.

Dr Mutua’s party Maendeleo Chap Chap has fronted former Water Minister John Mutua Katuku to vie in the by-election.

Machakos’ Senate seat fell vacant following the death of senator Boniface Kabaka late last year.