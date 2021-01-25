Stop using state agencies to settle political scores, Ruto allies to Govt

A section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto are now accusing the government of using state agencies to settle political differences in the country.

The politicians said it was ill advised and a detriment to democracy for the government to unearth or commence investigations on leaders because of their political stand.

Led by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, the close allies of the second in command made the remarks at PCEA Githurai branch in Ruiru Constituency days after Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into dealings between a law firm associated with Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata and the Nairobi City County Government.

EACC in the letter to Nairobi County Secretary requested case files for matters handled by lawmaker’s law firm along with 24 other firms for the period between 2013 and 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The agency stated that the basis of the probe was a review of the legal fees paid by the county to the firms for the last seven years.

The investigations came days after the senator wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta stating the diminishing popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But Mwaura read a political mischief in the investigations urging the government to stop misusing anti corruption agencies to settle political scores.

At the same time, Mwaura demystified that his newly found Husler Nation was not a divisive political tool but one that will unite all Kenyans despite their tribal and economic status.

Mwaura was accompanied by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who insisted that any Kenyan should be given an opportunity to rise to any position, their poor backgrounds notwithstanding.

Nyoro said tanga Tanga know themselves and they don’t need anyone to tell them who they are. He said they have come from very far and that is our definition.

Nyoro instead told leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop dividing Kenyans on tribal borders saying that such should come to an end in the new political era.

He criticized Odinga for chastising the government’s failure to deliver on certain agendas saying that he became a derailment to delivery when he shook hands with the Head of the State.