Stormy house as MPs amend the political parties Bill

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was Wednesday thrown out of parliament for two sittings for alleging bribery in the house as debate on the controversial political parties amendment bill turned into march shouting in the National Assembly. Nyoro who refused to withdrew the claims stuck to his statement that Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was dishing out money in 100 and 200 thousand shillings to influence voting. Gedi was also kicked out of the chamber for one sitting for disturbing food within the house against parliament’s standing orders. Earlier Members of the National Assembly allied to Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday played tricks by proposing amendments to every close in the bill to force divisions and delay the conclusion of the debate that is on the committee stage.

