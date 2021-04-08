The prolific show is back for a fourth season.

The fourth season of Story Yangu has kicked off today. The show which airs on Maisha Magic East and Showmax features profile documentaries of influential and notable personalities in Kenya. The show gives you an in-depth look at the lives of personalities who have influenced Kenya’s history and those that presently continue to do so.

In this new season, Story Yangu is expected to give an exciting lineup of stories with subjects ranging from politics, business, and entertainment. Some of the prolific personalities that have been featured in the previous seasons include athlete Ezekiel Kemboi, the late actor Charles Bukeko, polotician David Ole Sankok, rapper Khaligraph and many more. This new season has new exciting features, some of them being John Allan Namu, Adelle Onyango, Martha Karua and Rev. Tim Njoya. 13 weeks, 13 episodes.

“Our society is not short of people with inspiring stories that need to be spotlighted in order to inspire generations. Stori Yangu, now in its 4th is a celebration of our strength and resilience as a people and our audiences continue to identify and draw from these fascinating stories season on season.” Said Margaret Mathore Head of Channels, M-net East Africa.

Story Yangu is produced by Eugune Mbugua.

