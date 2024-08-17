Strategies To Enhance Sugar Cane Production In Kenya Inline With Beta Value Chains

The Kenya sugar sub-sector contributes to food security, employment creation, regional development and improved livelihoods for more than 8 million Kenyans. It is a source of income for over 300,000 small-scale farmers who supply over 90% of mill cane. The annual production of sugar is about 800,000 MT against a demand of 1,000,000 MT leading to importation of the product.

The BETA Agenda on Agriculture lays emphasis on sugar production for food security promotion, reduction of sugar imports and growth of the export market. Brown sugar imports recorded 445,662 MT in 2023. Currently there is an Increase area under seed cane from 174 Ha to 4,900 Ha while area under cane has increased by 5,200 Ha, Crop yield from 66.3 Tc/H to 70Tc/H. Current yield is at 67 T/Ha.

Currently mid-year sugar production is at 400,000 MT It is envisaged that 20% sugar import reduction will be achieved by the end of 2024. This calls for 100% utilization of our mills with a total rated capacity of 51,450 tons cane per day.

From last year performance in the sugar sector the area under cane increased marginally, by 2.67% from 241,448 Ha as at 31st December 2022 to 247,887 Ha recorded in the same period 2023.This was majorly due to expansion of cane area in Mumias, Naitiri, Kibos, South Nyanza and Busia catchments. Industry mean productivity was projected at 66.3 Tc/Ha in 2022, an increase of 4.05 % compared with the actual yield of 63.74Tc/Ha realized at the end of 2022.

Local sugar production recorded 472,773 MT in 2023, a drastic decline from 796,554 MT produced in 2022. This was majorly attributed to cane shortage in the industry and closure of mills. Certified seed cane recorded 174 Ha against an industry annual requirement of 4,965 Ha for sustainable production. This was attributed to inadequate funding to KALRO-SRI that is mandated to multiply and distribute seed cane in the industry. The scrapping off of the Sugar Development Fund has drastically affected cane development.

What Strategies is Kenya Implementing to enhance sugar cane production in 2024/2025 Financial Year?

To increase acreage under certified seed cane material for increased sugarcane production and reduced sugar importation by 20%. Even though Farmers grown own seed material, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and Sugar Research Institute (SRI) should provide certified material of 239,549 MT plus improved varieties in 15 sugarcane growing counties targeting over 300,000 farmers. In addition, the State Department of Agriculture to provide subsidized fertilizer for planting 4,965 Ha of seed cane.

Lobby the 15 sugarcane growing County Governments engaged in the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP) Program to prioritize sugar value chain. At least 4,500 Agri-prenuers should be sensitized on sugarcane husbandry

Develop a one-stop portal or data base that has details of all farmers, hactares with sugar plantation, and possible harvest date for better extension services and better decision making by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Revitalize the sugar industry through leasing of five (5) public companies in a bid to enhance efficiency. Private investors should come in to grow the capacities of the mills and maximize on diversification into cogeneration, production of bioethanol and allied coproducts.

Capacity building of staff in 15 sugarcane growing counties. Agriculture and Food Authority should take the lead in training 450 Ward Agriculture Officers as ToTs who will train 4,500 Agri-prenuers on sugarcane crop husbandry. This is the new approach of extension to support farmers in crop husbandry and marketing.

Enterprise diversification and cottage industry. The Ministry of Trade should carry out workshops targeting 60 Agri-enterprenuers in each of the 15 counties and sensitize on briquette making, cardboard and usage of bagasse. Similarly, the State Department of MSEMs to sensitize 4,500 enterprenuers on establishment of various industries that include local juice making as well as local white sugar production

Finally, through the State Department of Co-operatives revamp 450 Ward Based Sugar Cooperative Societies in 15 sugarcane growing counties. Also establish new ones.

The Author is an Agriculture Consultant.