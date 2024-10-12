Stray Lions C vent spleen on Obuya B as NPCA Div 2 nears conclusion

Fighting like “wounded lions”, Stray Lions C dealt hosts Obuya Academy B team a humiliating 6-wicket blow in their penultimate Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs League match.

The Lions, gunning to cement the second spot on the NPCA Division 2 log after losing the title Ngara B at Ngara Sports Club in South C last Sunday, were in a class of their own in the mid-week matches which marked Mazingira Day, a public holiday observed on October 10.

The Lions, who have been the competition’s longtime log leaders, suffered a 52-run loss to archrivals Ngara B last weekend to lose the title they have fought tooth and nail against their crease adversaries.

At Lenana School, Nairobi, Obuya Cricket Academy B Team won the toss and opted to bat first hitting 98/10 in 32.0 overs.

In reply, Stray Lions C managed 101 for four in a paltry 8.2 overs to carry the day.

In another NPCA Division 2 match at the Saifee Park, Nairobi, An-nadil Jamaly Cricket Club A beat Goan Institute B Team by 5 wickets.

At Nairobi Club, Duncan Harambee smacked a century as Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club B Team beat Wolves Cricket Club B by 154 runs.

Kongonis Club B side won the toss and elected to bat setting an awe-inspiring target of 329 for 8 in 50.0 overs. Chasing the target, Wolves could only manage 175 for the loss of 10 wickets in 33.1 overs.

Division Two matches continue this Sunday at various venues in the City. In one of the highlights, newly crowned champions Ngara Sports Club B host Swamibapa Development at their South C Clubhouse.

Fighting against the champions is not a walk in the park and Swamibapa Development Team will be hoping that their top order of Dhananjay Hirani (Wk), Sailesh Kerai and Divyang Varsani click on the crease.

Swamibapa Development are a true testament of the developmental journey that young players undertake within diverse NPCA ranks from “playground to elite status” churning out countless youngsters with the best opportunity of realizing their potential within this revered game of “bats and stumps”.

NPCA lower tire ranks are tailormade to sustain skill, acting as a feeder to senior teams.

A good example of the same is Kenya Kongonis whose A was promoted to the elite Super League after emerging winners of the precious NPCA Division One.

Their B side appears to have rediscovered the much needed form in Division Two and so has Swamibapa Development whose in-depth and gusto promises to shore up their A and B, by and large.