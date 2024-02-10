Stray Lions tackle Kanbis and Ruaraka in tough T20 League Weekend

This weekend’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 League fixtures will see top teams renew rivalries at various venues.

Stray Lions have two tricky fixtures against hosts Ruaraka on Saturday and log leaders Kanbis A at Nairobi Jaffrey on Sunday.

Despite the tough weekend fixtures, Stray Lions can breathe a sigh of relief following the return of Captain Tanzeel Sheikh to the team.

Tanzeel is returning back to Stray Lions’ squad after an injury break which is a big boost for the team.

Stray Lions Chairman Thota Sreenivas is optimistic about their weekend prospects.

Thota: “Tanzeel has been out for a week and will most likely replace Vaibhav Naresh who is sick and not available this weekend.”

Stray Lions will play Irfan Karim, dangerman Shubham Jadav and Aman Gandhi in their top order.

Ruaraka, on the other hand, will peg their hopes on their top order comprising Chandresh Hirani, Pushkar Sharma and Purshotam Vekariya.

Ruaraka’ s skipper Nitish Hirani, hitman Sachin Gill and Neelakash Tambe will occupy the middle order.

With their usual suspects on board, the Thika Road outfit will looking to maintain its unbeaten run in the shorter version of the game this weekend.

Sachin: “Our batting lineup and bowling was affected by the absence of our pros but then again it is a good opportunity for the local guys to make a place for themselves for the coming season.

Both Maxwell Swaminathan and Ajinkya are no longer with the team after the 50 Overs season.”

Swamibapa A has two tricky fixtures this weekend.

On Saturday Swamis play Obuya Cricket Academy A at Jeffery’s and Ruaraka at the same venue on Sunday.

Division One will feature a total of 10 matches on both days of the weekend.

Kenya Kongonis A will play Ngara Sports Club A at their South C backyard in what’s anticipated to be a battle royale.

Tom Ojijo, Kongonis skipper believes his boys have what it takes to defeat host Ngara.

Ojijo: “Previously, we have savored a good record against Ngara. We’ve won and also settled for a draw with them. It’s an important match for both of us. But our objective for the weekend is to win Saturday’s fixture.”

On Sunday, Kongonis play Kanbis B at Eastleigh High School grounds.

SCLPS B have a match against Wolves Clicket Club A at Viraj grounds.

Meanwhile, all the eight Division Two pictures will be played on Sunday.

Hirani CK Ladies will tackle An-nadil Jamaly A at Ruaraka whilst Jazzy Pirates Nakuru play Stray Leopards A at Peponi.