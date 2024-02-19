Stray Lions through to last four as Cutchi Leva beat Ruaraka

Stray Lions A consolidated their position at the summit of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 League with a 7-wickets win over Obuya Cricket Academy A at Nairobi Jaffery’s.

After getting a bye in Saturday’s schedule, the Lions maintained their unbeaten run to stay atop with 24 points from six matches.

The win guarantees Stray Lions a place in the top four, while the other three positions will have to be determined by next weekend’s matches.

Kanbis, Swami and Cutchi Leva are all but guaranteed slots in the top four but who makes the top two is what will be known after next weekend. Ruaraka still has a mathematical chance to qualify depending on the other results.

This weekend’s matches saw some big guns fall as the knockout stage beckons for the last four.

The biggest upset of the weekend nevertheless saw Shree Cutch Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) defeat Ruaraka A by 4 wickets at the latter’s backyard.

Cutchi Leva’s big win against the Thika Road troops means that the Nairobi West based team moves from joint second to second spot with 20 points from six outings.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for 50 overs league champions Ruaraka A who had suffered a 17- run loss to Kanbis A on Saturday.

Defending champions Swamibapa A bamboozled arch-rivals Kanbis A in Sunday’s fixture at Jaffery’s handing the Eastleigh side a 57-run blow.

Swamis’ skipper Rushab Patel was the match’s standout player with a massive contribution of 92 runs to his name before being caught out by Jignesh Kerai.

Kanbis A found the going really tough when their dangerman and Captain Dhiren Gondaria was sent back to the pavilion with 1 run to his name.

His dismissal appeared to hand the Swamis leeway as the middle order of Sachin Bhudiya (13), Nelson Mandela Odhiambo (22) and Vinod Rabadia (8) could only manage a total of 43.

Kanbis have played the T20 League minus Rakep Patel who has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

Swamibapa’ s James Otieno Ngoche made a key contribution for his team when he collected five -wickets much to his credit.

The last games will decide who qualifies for the last four of the NPCA T20 competition apart from leaders Stray Lions who have qualified. Swamibapa will play Stray Lions, whilst Kanbis take on SCLPS. Ruaraka will face Sikh Union.

DIVISION TWO

>Stray Lions B beats Ngara A by 4 runs

>SCLPS YL B beats Swamibapa B by 10 runs

>Kenya Kongonis A beats Goan Institute A by 69 runs

>Kanbis B beats Wolves A by 6 wickets

>Sikh Union B beats Ruaraka B by 8 wickets

>Stray Lions B beats Ruaraka B by 53 runs

>Sikh Union B beats Wolves A 3 wickets

>Kenya Kongonis A beats SCLPS YL B by1 run

>Kanbis B beats Swamibapa B by 58 runs

>Ngara A beats Goan Institute A by 9 wickets

DIVISION TWO

>Obuya Academy B -Kenya Kongonis B TIE

>An-nadil Jamaly beats Kanbis Development by 4 wickets

>Ngara B beats Stray Leopards A by 86runs

>Legends beats beats Swamibapa Development by 68runs

>Kenya Kongonis B beats Medics A by 8 wickets

>Ngara SC B beats Meru A by 7 wickets

>An-nadil Jamaly A beats Wolves B by 7 wickets

>Pirates CC Nakuru A beats CK Amazon Hirani Ladies by 42 runs

>Legends beat Obuya Academy B by 5 wickets

>>Stray Leopards B beats Sikh Union Development by 6 wickets

>>Kanbis Development beats Stray Leopards A by 131 runs

>>Swamibapa Development beats SCLPS YL Development by 25 runs