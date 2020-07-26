The Nairobi Metropolitan Services is working on a modality to have street families enlisted in Kazi Mtaani programs to make them eke a living.

The move according to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Major General Mohammed Badi is part of the government’s strategy to curb crime and reduce the number of street families that have dotted the city streets.

Badi was speaking when he received donations from well-wishers to help street families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government embarked on this program to have young people employed in manual jobs to make them earn a living during this difficult economic time.

The initiative is to offer relief particularly to the youths and families in distress who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Badi said once enlisted the street families will be able to earn a decent living and move out of the streets.