Striking nurses and clinicians stage protests

Patients at various public hospitals remained stranded for the second week as health care workers ditched hospitals for the streets demanding the government addresses their welfare concerns.

The protests continue amid mounting pressure to unlock the stalemate and end the suffering of patients.

This comes as the clock is ticking towards the 14-day deadline by the Kenya medical practitioners and dentists union who suspended their strike notice to allow for talks with the government.

Nurses and clinical officers gathered at Uhuru Park in Nairobi from where they proceeded to the Ministry of Health headquarters to conduct a peaceful protest accusing the government of ignoring their demands.

Led by their union officials of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the Kenya national union of nurses (KNUN), they have vowed to continue with the strike until their grievances are addressed.

Addressing the media , KUCO chairman Peterson Wachira maintained that they will not return to work until the provision of PPEs, health insurance, risk allowances, promotions, job re-designation, among other demands are addressed.

“Until the government of this nation addresses our issues, we are not going to set foot in hospitals…we have given this government enough time…The dignity of health workers is important than BBI,” said KUCO Chairperson Wachira Peterson.

KUCO’s Secretary-General George Gibore faulted the government for prioritizing political changes in the country over the Health of Kenyans and that of frontline workers.

The healthcare workers have been on strike since last Monday.