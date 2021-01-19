Striking healthcare workers in Mombasa have vowed to continue with their industrial action if the county government of Mombasa fails to fully address their grievances.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Mombasa branch Peter Maroko, said the county government must first address their grievances including remittance of their statutory deductions, payment of risk allowances and promotions to officers who have been in job stagnation for years.

Kenya Union of clinical Officers secretary general Mombasa branch Franklin Makanga urged the Council of Governors (COG) to stop politicizing their grievances but offer the leadership required and address them accordingly.

The strike has entered its 11th week.

The striking health workers led by their different umbrella bodies Tuesday held a peaceful demo from Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital to Mombasa County government offices seeking governor Hassan Johos’ where the sought to be addressed by Governor Hassan Joho.

They were however not addressed by anyone at the county government offices.