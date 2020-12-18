Striking nurses, clinicians ordered to return to work

Striking health workers have been directed to call off their strike or face consequences.

Speaking during the opening of Santamore Surgical Hospital at Kenol town in Muranga county, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said following the suspension of the strike by the Labour and Relations Court Thursday, the workers had no other option but to return to work.

He said the national and county governments were ready for dialogue to address the pertinent issues being raised by the nurses and clinical officers.

Kagwe is optimistic that all parties involved will find an amicable solution using the window provided by the court ruling.

He said the government has addressed most of the health workers concerns including the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical insurance.

Confusion surrounds the court ruling with the workers’ representatives giving a different interpretation.

The union officials maintain the order does not affect the ongoing strike stating it was in regard to an earlier strike notice issued on October 19.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers explained that the order was not applicable to their strike notice on safety issued on November 23 leading to the ongoing strike, vowing that their members will not resume duty.

The health CS insists that the strike is over assuring Kenyans that services are back to normal in the public health facilities.

“I am glad to note that the courts have stopped the strike to allow for negotiations and this is so welcome especially during this festive season. I can confirm that my Ministry and that of Labour and Social protection continues to engage with union officials to find an amicable solution to the issues that concern their members. Kenyans can now enjoy their holidays without the anxiety and fear of seeking unavailable services in our public facilities. This is as it should be” he said.

The private health facility opened by the CS will offer orthopaedic, general surgery, spine surgery, Eye, Nose and Throat (ENT), laparoscopy as well as maternity services.