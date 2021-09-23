Striking workers paralyse water, sewerage services in Embu

Water and sewerage services in Embu Town and its environs face paralysis after workers from Embu Water and Sewerage Company made good their threat of shutting down all operations over poor working conditions.

The workers last week issued a seven-day strike notice following leadership wrangles between the Board of Directors and the Corporate Management Team that has threatened to bring down the biggest water company in the County.

The wrangles saw the BoD suspend the whole management team including the Managing Director last week in a move the workers said was malicious and an attempt to take over the company’s operations for their own personal and selfish gains.

The workers who held demonstrations along the busy Embu-Meru Highway said all water and sewerage services will remain suspended until the board revokes the suspension.

Kenya County Government Workers Union, Embu Branch Secretary, Obed Mwathi, said they will suspend operations as long as it takes to bring back order, adding that the wrangles were politically instigated by some Senior County Government officers.

Prior to the demonstrations, the workers had attended a court hearing of a petition filed by a private citizen, Peter Muriithi, who sought the disbandment of the board on account of not being properly constituted.

The petitioner argues that the members of the board did not meet the eligibility criteria as per article 3:4:4 of the Water Sector Governance Guidelines.

He argues that none of the members serving at the board meets the minimum qualification threshold such as being trained and obtaining degree qualifications in CPA, Law, Engineering or other related fields.

The petition was coming up today for ruling on a prayer by the petitioner for a stay order barring the board from holding any meetings pending determination and ruling of the case.

However, Judge Lucy Njuguna deferred the ruling to September 30 to give the petitioner and the respondents’ ample time to sort out representation issues.

The workers who have been enjoined in the case through their union said they could not wait for the case ruling as the matter at hand was “urgent.”

The petitioner has named 11 respondents including Governor Martin Wambora, County Secretary Johnson Nyaga and County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of Water Jane Ndegi.