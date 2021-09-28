Strong foundation in Primary education key in shaping pupils’ future

Over the years, more pupils have had access to education in the Country especially after the Government reformed the education sector.

There are challenges however, and access to quality education remains a dream especially for poor families.

This is the story of Susan Njeri, the daughter of a local community photographer and a mother who is a small-scale subsistence farmer.

Born 19 years ago in the outskirts of Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, Njeri is the last born in a family of three girls.

Njeri is a trailblazer in the family after overcoming various challenges to be the first to attend university among her siblings.

She says her family values education despite struggling with school fees, and ensured she attended a good primary school as they saw education as the only way out of poverty.

Her two sisters ventured into entrepreneurship immediately after completing secondary school education. One runs a data enhancement company, while the other operates a printing and event management business.

Njeri sat her KCPE exams in 2015 at Bridge academy scoring 362 marks. She gives credit to her teachers at Bridge saying the learning atmosphere at the School contributed greatly to who she is today.

“My teachers were supportive and encouraged me to explore my talents and strengths. Medium-sized classes allowed teachers to give personalized instructions, and the use of technology accelerated the learning outcomes,” She said.

Njeri lauds the School administration for being understanding saying while she couldn’t pay school fees on time, she and other pupils were allowed to spend their time in School learning.

“Bridge has helped a lot of children whose parents and guardians struggle with school fees. They are patient and understanding and always try to understand and accommodate all the children.” She says.

In 2016, She joined Uasin Gishu secondary school where she took up various leadership positions in student bodies like the music club, red cross association as well as serving as the dining hall captain.

Njeri says the positions exposed her to various challenges faced by students saying she realized that many students were broken internally and were carrying scars from broken families, financial challenges, and peer pressure among others.

In 2019 she sat for her KCSE exams and scored a C plus, that allowed her join Pwani University to pursue a career in psychology.

“I was a little bit overwhelmed since no one from my family had been to university. While I would have pursued a different course, my interest in human behavior and mental processes pushed me into Psychology.” She said.

Njeri believes that she can make people around her, as well as herself, live a meaningful life saying her dream is to someday become a successful industrial-psychologist.

“I am living my dream today thanks to the strong foundation built in Primary School. It is important to build a strong learning foundation for children by ensuring that we have primary schools that are well equipped and have enough well trained teachers,” She sums up.