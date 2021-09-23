Student razes down dormitory to avoid sitting exams

A student from Magenka Mixed Secondary School in Magumoni, Tharaka Nithi County, set a dormitory on fire to allegedly evade sitting for examinations that commence Thursday.

Through a CCTV camera placed in the Headmaster’s office, the student was seen leaving the classroom towards the dormitory where he set the building aflame.

In the footage, the student was seen removing a matchstick before lighting up several mattresses, which then spread the fire all over the dormitory.

The boy later returned to class and sat innocently, acting surprised when the school broke the news of the inferno.

Upon investigations, the police found out the learner was not well prepared for exams which made him panic and plan the incident to avoid sitting for the papers.

His hopes were that the school would be closed down and the students sent home.

Addressing mourners at a burial in Magumoni after visiting the school, Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, said he received a call from the school that a dormitory in the institution was burnt down.

The Governor noted that they had decided to keep the learners in school as it was unfair to send them home.

“The students will remain in school and continue with the exams,” he said

The Governor urged parents to advise their children when they are reporting to school and help them understand that examinations are part of the curriculum.

The student has since been arrested and is in police custody under the Children and Young Person’s Act.