Students from Murang’a vow not to be misused by politicians

A section of University and College students drawn from Murang’a County have vowed not allow politicians to misuse them during the electioneering period.

The learners allied to Murang’a Students’ Association (MUSA) claimed that politicians usually use young people to clinch elective positions, but once they ascend to power, they forget the predicament of the many jobless youths.

Speaking during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in a Murang’a hotel, the students condemned such leaders who sometimes use young people to cause chaos during the electioneering period.

Led by their chairperson Gibson Kamande, the students observed politicians have already started mobilizing university and college students to win their support.

Kamande said politicians should come up with programmes aimed at enabling young people improve their livelihoods, instead of dishing out money and buying them alcohol so as to disrupt meetings of their opponents.

The chairperson further said the association that boasts of more than 15, 000 students, schooling in various institutions of higher learning, will soon transform into a Sacco, offering financial support to its members.

The group’s vice chairperson, Esther Irungu accused MPs of what she termed as discrimination in issuing bursaries.

Irungu observed that in some constituencies, needy students are left out in bursaries thus exposing them to suffering while in school.

“Some of our members have gone through a lot of suffering since they are denied bursaries. We appeal to our leaders especially members of parliament to ensure fairness when issuing bursaries.

We also call upon the government to increase the amount allocated as loans by the Higher Education Loans Board since university fees has gone up and many students are finding it hard to survive,” she added.

On his part, the association spokesperson Laban Macharia faulted hypocritical leaders who are currently purporting to show interest on the myriad of challenges young people go through.

“It’s unfortunate that such leaders have been in power for a long time, but because we are heading towards elections, they have started to show how much they are concerned about the plight of youth. In this country, thousands of young people graduate every year but unfortunately they remain jobless,” he lamented.

He continued, “As leaders of MUSA, we will advise our members to only support leaders who have realistic policies which will help thousands of jobless graduates get employed.”

On her part, Esther Favoured, who is the financial advisor of the group said as an association they are committed to help some of students who have indulged themselves into drug and alcohol abuse.

Esther noted that due to hardships they experience while in universities and colleges, some of them have resorted to drug abuse drugs, citing the need for counselors to assist those already addicted.

“We will partner with the relevant organizations to help us in rehabilitating the addicted,” she added.

Esther called upon students who are yet to join the association to do so, saying the group is targeting to support the needs of all learners.