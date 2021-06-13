Students launch COVID-19 sensitization drive in Nakuru

Student leaders in Nakuru have embarked on a COVID-19 sensitization drive to educate residents on proper ways to protect themselves.

The students from the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) are targeting communities living near the institution.

The awareness campaign which will take place on weekends seeks to engage students and members of staff to donate face masks and hand sanitizers besides spreading the gospel on the need to remain vigilant against the virus.

Led by Dennis Rotich, the students say the idea to empower neighbors with timely information and tools is necessitated by reports about people relaxing on the prevention protocols against COVID-19.

Rotich says the campaign that was also rolled out within the institution last week seeks to enable needy students and members of the community neighboring the institution access masks and hand washing sanitizers and become efficient partners in the ongoing war against the virus.

He observed that people are increasingly disregarding protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health which may reverse gains achieved so far in containing the virus.

He commended the management of the institution for supporting the campaign that seeks to make more than 1,000 students COVID-19 ambassadors in and out of the vocational institution.

RVIST Principal Dr. Dan Mutai commended the initiative saying it complements efforts by the Government to sustain awareness about the virus among communities.

Dr. Mutai said the drive seeks to encourage members of the community, staff and students to go for vaccination against COVID-19 in the quest for a strong frontline in the ongoing spirited war against the virus.

Residents neighboring the institution welcomed the initiative amid calls to well-wishers and the Government to consider a structured program of providing free face masks and hand washing sanitizers to low income households whose livelihoods were interrupted by the pandemic.