Students raise concerns over high qualifications set for census recruitment

University students are raising concern over the high qualifications set for the recruitment of clerks for the planned national census saying it could lock them out.

Kenya University Student Organization President Fikirini Jacobs says the requirements mean that civil servants and those in employment will have an upper hand during the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, a section of student leaders from the University of Nairobi is spearheading efforts to impeach Ann Mwangi Mvurya as chairperson of the powerful University of Nairobi Students Association.

Led by Stewart Oyoyo, the students say they are planning to pass a motion of no confidence in her leadership citing gross misconduct and incompetence as the reasons they want her out of the powerful position which she assumed in April this year.

Elsewhere, Garissa County leaders are appealing to the government to ensure pastoralist communities in the region are counted during the upcoming census in August.

The leaders say during the last census some residents were left out as they had migrated in search of water and pasture.

The leaders are expressing concerns that the failure to capture accurate data has had a negative impact on the allocation of resources to the region.

The leaders are now calling on the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics to ensure the census clerks access interior areas to reach all communities in the county.

Speaking at a population sensitization workshop, Majority leader of the County Assembly Mohammed Gabow said a majority of pastoralists have migrated to neighbouring counties in search of water and pasture.

The leaders stated that there was a need to capture the correct number of residents for the accurate distribution of resources.

Speaking at the same forum, the National Council for Population and Development assistant director Francis Kondu said there was the need to promote quality life in the society.