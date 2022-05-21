Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

The Ministry of Education has directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to open its systems to allow applications for University and College placement and with regard to revision of choices.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha ordered that the portal be opened for the next two weeks up to June 2, when students can apply or revise their university and college choices.

Magoha made the announcement today after rescuing six students from Kiandutu slums Thika who will be admitted to Thika Girls High School Karibaribi and Chania Boys high school today.

The CS encouraged the students to also consider applying for Technical, Vocational Training Institutions (TVET) where they can get hands-on skills required in the job market.

“All 144,466 Kenyan children who attained the Grade of C plus and above are eligible to apply for a degree programme in 70 universities. However, I encourage those who are intelligent to apply for Tvets,” he said.

He asked the 671,000 students who are eligible for Diploma and Craft certificate courses to apply for consideration in the 191 government institutions in the country.

The CS called on students to stop glorifying university education saying Tvets offered opportunities to equip them with job demand skills.

“Every Kenyan thinks university education is the big thing in getting a job, which has not been the case. If you are intelligent enough, apply for TVET education. Like last year, we had over 6,000 who had applied,” he said.

He disclosed that for the first time, KUCCPs will be admitting students in 32 government primary teachers training colleges and encouraged even non-citizens to apply.

While urging KUCCPS to strictly adhere to timeliness, the CS was however categorical that considerations will be made to those who will apply through KUCCPS.

On the mopping up exercise, the CS said they are almost at 100 transition rate from primary to secondary school warning school heads against denying students admissions due to lack of school fees.

“It is criminal to send a child home. You want the child back home to those homes where there is nothing? If we get the name of a school principal who has sent a student home to collect school fees, that will be their end. Rest assured that we shall act immediately,” Magoha warned.

He said their target is to identify extra 4,000 children from the slums and another 5,000 who had attained good marks in KCPE from across the country to make sure they report to Form One.

On Competency-Based Curriculum class completion, the CS said 95 % of the classrooms were complete adding that they expect to start the construction of phase two, targeting an extra 5,000 classrooms from next month.

He called on the Department of Quality Assurance to inspect standards on private schools that have constructed extra classrooms for CBC in the next six weeks.

“I personally shall inspect standards on private secondary schools that have constructed CBC classrooms to ensure they have complied,” he said.