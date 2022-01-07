Students urged to refrain from acts of indiscipline as schools reopen

His call comes amid concern over the growing rate of indiscipline that last year saw a wave of arson attacks sweep through the country affecting over 100 schools leaving behind a trail of damages running into millions of shillings.

Galgalo reported that eight students from four secondary schools in the County were currently facing attempted arson charges in court and called on all stakeholders including teachers, parents and spiritual leaders to join hands in instilling good values in children.

Speaking on Thursday during the ground breaking ceremony of the commencement of phase one of the construction of Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) classes at All Saints Kigari Day Secondary School, Galgalo warned students that acts of criminality will come to haunt them later in life and dent their future careers and job prospects.

The Government through the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last year started profiling and archiving personal data of students arrested and charged over school fires for future reference particularly for employment purposes.

“You may look heroic in school when engaging in acts of hooliganism but remember these acts will come to haunt you later in life,” warned the CC.

He said many of the learners were engaging in acts of burning schools with little knowledge of the cost implication their parents and guardians stand to suffer in terms of paying for the damages.

The CC also appealed to learners not to succumb to peer pressure to commit crime and also shun drugs and alcoholism that were potent habits that spell doom for any student.

He at the same time reported that construction of CBC classes had commenced in earnest where 158 classrooms are expected to be constructed in 151 schools in the county at a cost of Sh.124.5 million.

Galgalo called on the contractors undertaking the construction works to deliver quality work and on time in readiness for the pioneer learners under the new CBC system to transition to junior secondary school in 2023.