The inaugural NEXT Festival begins tomorrow, 23rd November.

Beginning tomorrow, there will be a live online musical festival called ‘NEXT’ courtesy of StudioTISA. The festival will feature emerging artists in the Kenyan music industry and will run from 23 November to 15 December 2020. This is in partnership with the Music in Africa through their Music in Africa Live initiative.

Thousands of African musicians have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has occasioned unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions across the continent. African musicians and professionals traditionally make a living from live performances, and now they find themselves in extreme difficulty. The Music In Africa Live project therefore steps in to support music professionals in Africa.

The official lineup for NEXT festival includes Chemutai Sage, Red Fourth Chorus, Magaa The Fella, Ayrosh, Nick Agesa, Victoria Gichora, Meryl Paige, Zippie Nyumu, Rojazz Oleman, Zaituni, Mbogi Konnection, Shae Gibenzi, Apesi, and Phyl The Kangogo. StudioTISA director and musician Dan Aceda has proclaimed it to be an exciting opportunity to make some quality live music content, and also to drive the discovery of these understated acts.

