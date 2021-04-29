Study in Russia virtual education fair officially kicks off

Rosatom and Russian Universities have launched a Virtual Education Fair, «Study in Russia» and is scheduled to run for two days.

The free event will showcase Russian Universities Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees, especially programs related to Nuclear Engineering.

Participants will be able to directly engage with Russian Universities’ representatives, as well as senior experts in the field and distinguished academic professors.

Together, they will not only be able to address any queries related to university admission but also to discover Russian Universities’ opportunities for international students.

Event objectives

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair will provide participants with all the necessary background information to make informed decisions about their future education for lifelong learning.

It will not only give participants practical information on the Institute’s upcoming activities but will also offer the unique opportunity to directly engage with Russian Universities admission officers, partner staff, senior experts to gain exclusive insight about available scholarships for international students, admission process, student visa, Tuition fees, life conditions and more.

Methodology

The Virtual Education Fair will be divided into two activities. The Study in Russian Virtual Education fair where visitors of the platform fair.studyinrussia.online will have the opportunity to interact directly with Russian University representatives and ask their questions in live chat, with the possibility to have audio, video calls.

Also, platform visitors will be able to check each university profile (Photo Gallery, Video Gallery, Available Programs, Contact info, Virtual Tour, etc.) on the virtual stand.

The second part of the event will be live info sessions which will be hosted on Zoom, visitors can watch the info sessions on the platform fair.studyinrussia.online – Seminar Area.

Target audience

The Study in Russian Virtual Education Fair is open to those interested in Studying in Russia and Russian Higher, regardless of age, educational background, industry field, or professional seniority. It may be particularly engaging for participants interested in Engineering Studies and especially Nuclear Engineering.

A typical audience may include, but not be limited to, High School Students (under)graduate students, Academic Staff of international institutes, diplomatic staff and delegates, entrepreneurs, business associates, or entry-to-senior-level professionals.

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair is presented in partnership with:

National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI)

National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering

National University of Science and Technology (MISIS)

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

National Research University “Moscow Power Engineering Institute”

Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University named after Peter the Great

People’s Friendship University

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

Ural Federal University named after First President B.N. Eltzin

and other Universities.

How to register

To sign up, those interested can get the form at www.studyinrussia.online or register on the day of the event on fair.studyinrussia.online

For any further information, please contact gurova-av@rudn.ru