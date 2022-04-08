Stunning looks from the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) will be the first Nigerian instalment, and 16th international version, of the award-winning ‘Real Housewives’ franchise. It follows the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax.

The show’s premiere launch was held on Saturday, April 2, and in true Naija style, the ladies of RHOLagos showed up and out! Hosted by Toke Makinwa, with DJ Crowd Kontroller on the wheels of steel, the event had some of the biggest names in entertainment fully decked out in accordance with the theme of the evening – Eko Glam.

Here are all the exciting photos from the premiere:

RHOLagos premieres today on Showmax.