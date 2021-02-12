Media personality Anita Nderu turned 31 in style a few days ago. It’s no secret that Anita loves birthdays and always commemorates hers in a big way so this year’s wasn’t any different. We are just happy she chooses to share these special moments with us, the public. This B-day celebration was actually a surprise thrown together by Amina Abdi and Anita’s partner.

Check out pics from her big day:

Anita’s advice for those still in their twenties:

“Forgive and forget??

Love like the world is coming to an end??

Dress up! Always!

Support always!

Eat prawns tempura!

Also try be vegetarian! It’s fun.

Eyebrows are important, grow them.

Always pick your parents calls.

Dating in Nairobi is an extreme sport?”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think