Media personality Anita Nderu turned 31 in style a few days ago. It’s no secret that Anita loves birthdays and always commemorates hers in a big way so this year’s wasn’t any different. We are just happy she chooses to share these special moments with us, the public. This B-day celebration was actually a surprise thrown together by Amina Abdi and Anita’s partner.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Check out pics from her big day:

Also Read  Janet Mbugua returns to your screen with a new role

Anita’s advice for those still in their twenties:

Also Read  Apply to join the perFORM music incubator programme

“Forgive and forget??
Love like the world is coming to an end??
Dress up! Always!
Support always!
Eat prawns tempura!
Also try be vegetarian! It’s fun.
Eyebrows are important, grow them.
Always pick your parents calls.
Dating in Nairobi is an extreme sport?”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR