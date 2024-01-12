Suarez joins Messi at Inter Miami

Luiz Suarez has joined Inter Miami after leaving Gremio FBPA as a free agent.

The Uruguayan is poised to make the switch after a successful career in Porto Alegre Brazil, which saw him score 29 goals in the 2023 campaign.

He is set to meet some familiar faces, as he joins forces with his former Barcelona teammates; Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in what has become the latest superstar addition by Inter Miami’s owner David Beckham.

Despite nursing a long-standing knee problem, the 36 years old has showed no sign of stopping, with the expectation being that alongside Argentine Messi, he’ll lead the team to contention of major honors. The thought of Suarez lining up with his former teammates is one Miami fans will look forward to with the club expected to make the DRV PNK Stadium a fortress.

Suarez, who was named player of the year in the Brazilian league last year, will be hoping to replicate the form he shared alongside Messi in Catalonia, as the duo scored a combined 406 goals in 258 games. 43 of Suarez’s goals were assisted by Messi, while the Uruguayan assisted 56 goals for the Argentine.

The duo won a total of 13 trophies including four La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy.

Messi is still Barcelona’s highest goal scorer with 700 goals, 280 of which he scored while Suarez was still at the club while Luis Suarez comes in at third position with 198 goals.