Five-time Kalasha award winner, Subira , selected for the Oscars by the Kenya Film Commission

Subira, the five-time Kalasha Award winner, has been selected by the Kenya Film Commission for the 92nd Academy Awards in the best international feature film category. During last year’s Kalasha awards, Subira won in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Lighting Technician, Best Editor, Best Director and Best Lead Actress in a film.

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, popularly referred to as the Oscars, to set up an Oscars Selection Committee from Industry Associations & Guilds to make submissions for the Best International Feature Film Category Award – formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film category Award – on behalf of the Kenyan film industry.

The Oscars has been in existence since 1929 and is the foremost award for film recognized around the world.

Supa Modo, a film about a 10-year old girl who wants to be a superhero by Likarion Wainana, was last year’s choice after Rafiki missed out on the opportunity.

Only one film per country can qualify and a country needs not to submit a film every year. If successful at the Academy stage, the film is then considered as nominated and once a film is nominated, it is then eligible to compete for the Oscars.

However, it is important to note, a submission from Kenya is NOT equal to an Oscar Nomination. The submission of Subira is the first hurdle the film has to overcome in order to become an Oscar nominee.

The commission congratulated the cast and crew in a statement released on their website.

“We wish to congratulate the stellar cast and crew, director and producers of Subira for the great film that they presented for the Committee. We wish you all the best in the next steps to being a nominee of the Oscars and hopeful winners as well.” (sic)

The 92nd Oscar ceremony is set for February 9th 2020.

