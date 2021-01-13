The Durban FilmMart Institute has opened the call for project submissions for the 2021 Durban FilmMart .

The vision of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) is to stimulate the growth of the African film industry through the development of film projects, and to network African filmmakers within the continent, and the rest of the world. “The success of the DFM over the years can be seen in the many independent film projects that have reached festivals as well as big and small screens, and the connections and relationships that have been developed and forged over the years.” says Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

The DFMI independent adjudication committee will select ten feature-length documentaries and ten feature-length fiction film projects from the submissions. These projects will undergo a two-day packaging and mentorship programme during the DFM, followed by one-on-one meetings with a panel of film financiers, buyers, and distributors from across the globe.

Full-length fiction and documentary film projects with Africans in the major creative roles (writers, directors, and producers) seeking co-producers, financiers, sales agents, and funders are invited to submit. These are read and reviewed by an adjudication committee for consideration. A producer and director must be attached to the project. The deadline for submission is 21 February 2021.

For more about the Durban FilmMart Institute, project submission criteria, and how to submit your project, visit http://www.durbanfilmmart.co.za/ProjectSubmissions . The submission link is opened for applications.

