Submit you short film for the LIPFF festival

The deadline for submission is 2nd October.

If you’re a student of film and an aspiring director or film buff, we’ve got great news for you.

The Lake International PanAfrican Film Festival is calling for submissions of films shot on phones through the 3rd edition of the Amnesty LIPFF Student Phone Film Challenge.

The annual Lake International PanAfrican Film Festival (LIPFF) is a film festival that aims to bring filmmakers together and open up the region to the benefits of tourism, intellectual and cultural exchange while increasing the African cinematic experience by taking African language films to the people. The Festival is hosted by Legacy Arts and Film Lab (K) Ltd.

Looking to submit? Make sure your film is: