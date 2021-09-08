30 patients succumb as 649 test positive to Covid-19

649 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,704 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 241,783.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,429,337 with positivity rate is now at 8.4%.

In a statement to Newsrooms from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 639 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 354 males and 295 females.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 116 years.

´´30 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July, August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,830.´´ Read the statement.

A total of 1,790 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,419 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

162 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 120 of whom are on ventilatory support and 38 on supplemental oxygen and four are under observation.

Another 724 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 669 of them in general wards and 55 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 188, Bungoma 57, Nakuru 49, Kiambu 40, Kitui 39, Kericho 30, Embu 25, Garissa 25, Makueni 24, Baringo 20, Murang’a 19, Laikipia 18, Busia 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 10, Mombasa 8, Narok 8, Kilifi 7, Nyeri 7, Machakos 6, Kakamega 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Homa Bay 5, Tharaka Nithi 4, Lamu 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Kisumu 3, Marsabit 3, Meru 3, Mandera 2, Tana River 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Siaya1 and Wajir 1.

Vaccination

As of September 7th, 2021, a total of 2,934,285 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,117,075 while second doses are 817,210.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 38.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 242,214, others 246,369 health workers 135,568, teachers 124,115 while security officers are at 68,944.