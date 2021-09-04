21 succumb as 840 test positive for Covid-19

840 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 8,129 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 239,692.

The positivity rate is now at 10.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,406,052.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 812 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners with 438 being females and 402 males.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 100 years.

21 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in May, August and September 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,778.

1,237 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,104 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 227,274 of whom 184,338 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,936 are from various health facilities.

There are 1,863 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,937 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

147 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 92 of whom are on ventilatory support and 46 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are under observation.

Another 767 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 700 of them in general wards and 67 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of September 3rd, 2021, a total of 2,854,662 vaccines were administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,043,504 while second doses were 811,158.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 39.7% with the majority being males at 55%. Females were at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.98%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 240,916, Others 243,762 Health Workers 134,954, Teachers 123,402 while Security Officers were at 68,124.

This even as the country Friday received the first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses, as it ramps up the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine in Kenya’s programme with AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines already being administered in the country.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during the arrival of the consignment, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, said the arrival of the vaccine doses will boost the ongoing vaccination drive that targets 10 million adult Kenyans by the end of the year.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/vaccine-kenya-johnson-doses/