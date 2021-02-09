You Will Die at Twenty is Sudan’s first film to be submitted for an Academy Award

For the first time, a movie from Sudan has been submitted for an Academy Award under the Best International Feature Film category. The film You Will Die at Twenty is the seventh feature film produced in Sudan in over 20 years.

The film is adapted from the short story “Sleeping at the Foot of the Mountain” by Hammour Ziada. The story follows the life of a child born into a hopeless and grim world in which he constantly contemplates his own mortality.

Speaking to NPR about the film, Amjad Abu Alala, the director said, “I wanted to see how stories can be told in Sudan. Because it’s a very unique country and Sudan is the heart of Africa.”

The film has already received great reviews from The New York Times, Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

The Academy announces a shortlist of 15 nominees for the Best International Feature Film Category every year. The list is set to be released today, (Tuesday, February 9th). However, even if the film does not make the cut, it is still a great achievement for Sudan and Amjad Abu Alala.

The film is available to watch on the Film Movement website.

