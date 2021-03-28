Sudanese Gov’t, People’s Liberation Movement sign declaration of principles

Sudan’s transitional government and the People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on Sunday signed a Declaration of Principles on the comprehensive settlement of the conflict, the executive director of World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, who was present at the signing ceremony, said.

“GREAT day for the people of #Sudan! There is no doubt we will remember this moment for years to come: peace, freedom and tremendous opportunity are on the horizon. Sudan’s leaders have shown tremendous courage and commitment to move forward. Today, they are peacemakers!,” Beasley tweeted.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the transitional government was represented by Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the SPLM-N by its leader Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

The declaration was signed in the presence of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Beasley.

The sides agreed to achieve and consolidate the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan. They also agreed that Sudan is a racially, ethnically, religiously and culturally diverse state.

The declaration also contains clauses on drafting a constitution, establishing a ceasefire and securing fair distribution of power and resources, among others.

In August 2019, the Sudanese military and civilian political forces agreed to a collaborative governance system following a coup and months of violent protests. They formed an institution, the Sovereign Council, with equal military-civilian representation and rotating chairmanship to govern the country for the next 39 months of the transition period.

Ever since there were continuous talks between the rebel groups and Sudan’s transitional government to settle all the disputes left from former President Omar Bashir’s regime.

In August 2020, Sudan established the Sovereignty Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after Bashir was overthrown in April 2019. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.