Sugar prices rise in April as production shrinks 36pc

The retail sugar prices in April 2023 averaged Ksh 160 per kilo up from Ksh 157 per kilo in March and Ksh 147 per kilo in February

Kenya recorded a 36pc drop in locally produced sugar in the month of April leading to a marginal increase in retail prices of the commodity.

The monthly data from the Sugar Directorate indicates that total sugar bagged in April 2023 declined to 31,970 metric tonnes (MT) from a total of 49,761 MT recorded in March as millers in the country suffered low supplies during the offseason.

“Total sugarcane milled by all sugar factories dropped to 405,389 MT in April 2023, down from 546,150 MT in March and 716,274 MT in February 2023. Sugar made therefore also decreased to 32,729 MT from 49,372 MT in March,” stated a monthly newsletter by the directorate.

The reduced local production coupled with low imports during the period under review meant consumers had to pay more for the commodity as a kilogram shot up 1.9pc as sales also decreased to 36,182 MT from 50,752 MT in March.

“The wholesale sugar prices for April 2023 averaged Ksh 7,210 per 50kg bag, up 1pc from Ksh 7,171 per 50kg bag in the previous month. The retail sugar prices in April 2023 averaged Ksh 160 per kilo up from Ksh 157 per kilo in March and Ksh 147 per kilo in February,” said the Sugar Directorate.

The directorate further says total closing stocks held by all factories as at the end of April this year dropped to 8,023 MT from 10,844 MT in March, while the weighted ex-factory price averaged Ksh 7,054 per 50kg bag, up 6pc from Ksh 6,659 per 50kg bag and Ksh 5,432 per 50kg bag in February 2023.

In April, cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) Mombasa landed values for imported white refined sugar averaged Ksh 79,571 per tonne compared to Ksh 68,656 per tonne for mill white/brown sugar.

White Sugar Price Index averaged $675.69 per tonne, up from $586.92 per tonne in March and $560.46 per tonne in February.