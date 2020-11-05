Sugarcane farmers want senate to uphold new regulations

At least 10,000 sugarcane farmers across the country have petitioned the Senate to uphold the Sugar Regulations 2020 Gazetted by the Agriculture Ministry saying the new guidelines would safeguard their interests.

The petition signed by farmers from 10 sugar growing counties has been delivered to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Sugarcane farmers are appealing to the Senate to ensure the new sugar regulations as stipulated in the Sugar Bill 2020 are passed to save the ailing sugar industry.

They are cautioning against any move to reintroduce zoning of sugar-growing areas noting that it will reduce competition and dent their income.

They are also raising concerns that lack of a legal framework is affecting the sugar industry and the interests of farmers who continue to be subjected to ad hoc policies, directives and decisions by officials of national and county governments.

They called out the Council of Governors for campaigning against the Sugar Regulations, 2020 that are meant to govern the development, promotion and regulation of the sugar industry.

