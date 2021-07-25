Sultan Hamud FC wins Abel Nzimbi community tournament

Sultan Hamud FC are the champions of Abel Nzimbi community tournament staged on Saturday 24 at Muani Primary school in Kasikeu,Makueni County.

Sultan’s Marcelino Arona scored a solitary goal against a hard fought Muani Brage FC in a hotly contested match that attracted a few spectators due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Shabana FC defender William Mutuku acknowledged the high level of competition witnessed during the games and expressed confidence the future editions will be more attractive.

“It is been tough, the boys have played beautiful football. I wish NSL and KPL scouts were on the ground to spot a few talents here.Abel has been supportive and we hope that can be emulated by others to enhance football in the area” remarked Mutuku.

Tournament organizer and sponsor Abel Nzimbi who is seeking to empower the community through football was Impressed with the level of talent exhibited by local players.

“It has been a good competition and the boys have proved they have much potential to play at the big stage. I will use my connections to help some of them get an opportunity to play professional football elsewhere. This is an initiative we are doing to give back to society and help boys showcase their talent” he said.

The Swedish based and former professional athlete has been promoting various sports initiatives in Makueni County especially in Kilome constituency and its environs.

“Personally I earned scholarship at the Darlana University through sports and used the chance to maneuver my way to where I am today so sports is a lucrative venture that all of us who are passionate about it should embrace ” Nzimbi added.

Ukambani has produced great football names led by the current head coach of the national team Harambee Stars Jacob Mulee.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa who is also serving his second term comes from the region.

A total of 8 teams participated in the tournament with the top four sides receiving cash prizes and sporting equipment while the rest took home a set of uniforms. Tournament best player

Tony Mutua received a trophy.