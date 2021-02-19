The animated musical will premiere on Netflix

Lupita

Sulwe, a children’s book written by Academy award-winning actress Lupita and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, is getting animated for Netflix.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The international streamer announced the news stating, “We’re so excited to announce SULWE, the animated musical, is coming to Netflix! Based off of Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o’s New York Times bestselling book, SULWE tells the story of a young girl born “the color of midnight” who learns to embrace her inner and outer beauty.” (SIC)

Sulwe was written as a response to colourism. In her debut post about the book in 2019 Lupita wrote. “I wrote #Sulwe to encourage children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in and see the beauty that radiates from within.”

Netflix is yet to share the production or tentative release date for the musical.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Sulwe is available for purchase in Kenya in three languages; English, Kiswahili and Dhuluo.

 

Also Read  Rhythms Of Zamuda; Music inspired by Coming 2 America

 

Also Read  Spring Festival celebrations across China, in pictures

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR