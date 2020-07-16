Summary of COVID-19 status by county and sub-counties

Written By: Claire Wanja
Today (Thursday) 421 people tested positive for Coronavirus out of 3,895 samples tested in the past 24 hours. 409 are Kenyans and 12 are foreigners.

The following is the disaggregation of the new cases by sub counties.

The 421 cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi (246), Kiambu (38), Makueni (33), Busia (32), Kajiado (20), Mombasa (15), Migori (10), Machakos (9), Lamu (4),Uasin Gishu (3),Nakuru (3), Bomet (2), Kisumu (2), Laikipia (2), Narok (1) and Nyamira (1).

In sub-counties the new cases are distributed as follows;

In Nairobi, the 246 cases are in;Starehe(60), Westlands(34), Dagoretti North (31),Langata (23),Embakasi East (22),Ruaraka (18),Kibra (12),Roysambu (10), Embakasi West (8), Makadara (7),Embakasi South(5),Kasarani (5),Kamukunji and Mathare (3)cases each, and Embakasi Central(2).

In Kiambu, the (38) cases are in; Kiambu Townand Ruiru (14)cases each, Juja (4),Kabete (3), Kiambaa(2) and Limur one (1).

In Makueni the (33)cases are in; Kibwezi West (31), Makueni and Mbooni one (1) case each.

In Busia, the(32) cases are in; Matayos (17), Teso North (8), Teso South (6) and Bunyala (1), while in Kajiado,the (20), cases are in Kajiado North (13), Kajiado East (5), and Loitokitok (2).

In Mombasa, the(15)cases are in; Mvita (6), Likoni and Nyali (3) cases each, Jomvu (2), and Kisauni (1).

In Migori,the (10)cases are in; Suna East (5),Kuria West (2), KuriEast, Rongo and Suna West one (1) case each while in Machakos,all the (9)cases are in Athi River.

In Lamu, all the(4) cases are in Lamu West while in Uasin Gishu, the (3)cases are from Ainabkoi, Kapseret and Moiben one (1) case each.

In Nakuru, the(3)cases are in Nakuru East (2)and Naivasha (1),inBomet, the(2)cases are in Bomet Central while in Kisumu, the (2)cases are in Kisumu Central.

In Laikipia,all the (2)cases are in Laikipia East, inNarok,the one (1) case is in Narok East and in Nyamirathe case is in Masaba North.

