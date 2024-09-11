Summit of the Future: World leaders to meet to re-boot global cooperation, address urgent new threats

World leaders will convene at the Summit of the Future on 22 to 23 September at the UN Headquarters in New York to forge a new international consensus.

According to a statement by the United Nations, the leaders will also aim at ensuring that the multilateral system is equipped to lead a more powerful response to today’s challenges and opportunities.

With many of the global institutions and tools established in the 1940s, the Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to build more effective and inclusive systems to tackle today’s emerging security crises, turbocharge the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bridge the financing gap and address the threats and opportunities of digital technologies.

The Summit will result in a negotiated Pact for the Future, an action-oriented document aimed to bolster global cooperation for today and tomorrow. The Summit will also produce a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. The documents will be adopted in the opening segment of the Summit on 22 September.