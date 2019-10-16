Summit to help grow USA investment portfolio in Kenya

Business opportunities in Fintech, Agri technology and infrastructure are some of the areas that American investors will be watching out for during the upcoming American Chamber of Commerce business summit.

American Chamber of Commerce, Kenya Chapter CEO Maxwell Okello says business relations between Kenya and the US has been slowed by lack of information about existing business and investments opportunities.

The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, China and South Africa are among main investors in Kenya according to UNCTAD’s 2019 World Investment Report.

In efforts geared towards growing the US investment portfolio in Kenya, the American chamber of commerce has identified Fintech, Agri technology, health and infrastructure as potential sectors.

Despite immense opportunities in ICT, banking, tourism, infrastructure and mining, most American investors lack information about the available investment opportunities, which is affecting trade between Kenya and the US.

The two day the AmCham Business Summit slated for early next month is expected to provide a platform for business to business deals and ease penetration of local business into the American market.