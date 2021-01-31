Sunderland Samba pummel Mathare United  to advance in FKF Women’s Cup

Sunderland Samba women’s football club thumped Mathare United Women 5-1 during Football Kenya Federation Women’s Cup match played at Ligi Ndogo Grounds,Nairobi.

The win puts Sunderland Samba through to the round of 16.

Winfrida Kerubo fired Sunderland into the lead after 12 minutes but Gladys Akoth leveled the scores for Mathare United Women shortly after.

Angela Mirenja, Farida Abubakar,and Faith Kerubo scored a goal apiece for the victors.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In another match Kibera Soccer ladies ousted Kangemi stalets 2-1. Irene Namale notched a brace for Kibera soccer ladies while Fasili Adhiambo scored the consolation for Kangemi Starlets.

Collated Round of 32 Results

Saturday, January 30, 2021

SOLASA Queens 0-4 S.E.P Ladies Gusii Starlets 1-3 Wadadia Nyuki Starlets 4-1 Eldoret Falcons Bomet Starlets 1(2) – 1 (5) Oserian Ladies MTG 0-4 Ulinzi Starlets Soccer Sisters 1-2 Makolanders Mombasa Olympic 1-4 Zetech Sparks

Sunday, January 31, 2021

Vihiga Leeds vs Kisumu All Starlets (Esirabe Primary School, 2 pm)

Msato Starlets vs Gaspo Women (Alaskan Grounds, 12 noon)

Bunyore Starlets vs Nakuru West Queens (Mumboha Grounds, 12 noon)

Tombe Riverplate vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Kiandege Primary School, 12 noon)

Royal Starlets vs Vihiga Queens (Birunda Grounds, 12 noon)

Sunderland Samba 5-1 Mathare United Women (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 10 am)

Kangemi Starlets 1-2 Kibera Soccer Ladies (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 12 noon)